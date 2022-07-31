WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Washington
|18
|12
|.600
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|18
|.400
|10½
|New York
|10
|18
|.357
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|26
|.161
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Seattle
|19
|11
|.633
|2½
|Phoenix
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Dallas
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Los Angeles
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Minnesota
|11
|19
|.367
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Seattle 82, Washington 77
Dallas 81, Atlanta 68
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.