Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/31 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 22 7 .759
x-Connecticut 20 9 .690 2
x-Washington 18 12 .600
Atlanta 12 18 .400 10½
New York 10 18 .357 11½
Indiana 5 26 .161 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
x-Seattle 19 11 .633
Phoenix 13 16 .448 8
Dallas 13 16 .448 8
Los Angeles 12 16 .429
Minnesota 11 19 .367 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Seattle 82, Washington 77

Dallas 81, Atlanta 68

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.