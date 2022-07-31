NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA San Diego 7 3 4 25 20 11 Portland 6 1 6 24 31 11 Chicago 5 3 5 20 20 17 OL Reign 5 3 5 20 14 11 Houston 5 4 3 18 20 14 Kansas City 5 4 3 18 12 14 Angel City 5 5 2 17 12 14 Orlando 3 5 4 13 12 26 Gotham FC 4 6 0 12 7 18 Washington 1 5 8 11 14 18 Louisville 2 6 5 11 14 20 North Carolina 2 5 3 9 17 19

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 29

Washington 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Portland 2, Louisville 1

Saturday, July 30

San Diego 1, Chicago 0

OL Reign 3, Angel City 2

Sunday, July 31

Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

OL Reign at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Washington at Louisville, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 7

Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.