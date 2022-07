Sunday At TK Sparta Praha Prague Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Championship

Marie Bouzkova (8), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Potapova (7), Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, and Miyu Kato (3), Japan, walkover.