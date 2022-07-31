Tropical Storm Trases moves toward South Korea, no direct impact on Taiwan forecasted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Trases, which has formed on waters northeast of Taiwan, is moving north toward South Korea and will have no direct impact on Taiwan, a weather forecast said.

According to the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) website, at 2 p.m. on Sunday (July 31), the position of the tropical storm was at 27.4N 127.6E, moving north-northwest at a speed of 30km per hour.

Bureau forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said that the structure of Tropical Storm Trases is weak and is estimated to be downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday.

He said that Taiwan’s weather in the near future will be affected by the low-pressure belt in the sea east of Taiwan and heavy rainfall is forecast across Taiwan before Thursday (Aug. 4).