Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical Storm Trases moves toward South Korea, no direct impact on Taiwan forecasted

Heavy rainfall is forecast across Taiwan before Thursday: CWB forecaster

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/31 21:06
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Trases, which has formed on waters northeast of Taiwan, is moving north toward South Korea and will have no direct impact on Taiwan, a weather forecast said.

According to the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) website, at 2 p.m. on Sunday (July 31), the position of the tropical storm was at 27.4N 127.6E, moving north-northwest at a speed of 30km per hour.

Bureau forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said that the structure of Tropical Storm Trases is weak and is estimated to be downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday.

He said that Taiwan’s weather in the near future will be affected by the low-pressure belt in the sea east of Taiwan and heavy rainfall is forecast across Taiwan before Thursday (Aug. 4).
Tropical Storm Trases
CWB

RELATED ARTICLES

Typhoon Songda to form on Wednesday night at earliest, no direct Taiwan impact forecasted
Typhoon Songda to form on Wednesday night at earliest, no direct Taiwan impact forecasted
2022/07/27 21:10
Thunderstorms forecast for southern Taiwan
Thunderstorms forecast for southern Taiwan
2022/07/03 19:35
Twin tropical storms set to bring heavy rain to Taiwan over weekend
Twin tropical storms set to bring heavy rain to Taiwan over weekend
2022/07/02 10:06
Tropical disturbance in South China Sea could form a typhoon on Thursday
Tropical disturbance in South China Sea could form a typhoon on Thursday
2022/06/28 21:20
Record high temperature of 38.5 C recorded in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Record high temperature of 38.5 C recorded in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2022/06/23 17:18