Two-day festival to rock Taiwan’s Tainan City with music and fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan Summer Music Festival will take place at Jiangjun Fish Harbor (將軍漁港) on the evenings of Aug. 27 and 28, featuring popular performing artists and fireworks displays on both evenings, according to the event's Facebook posts.

The concerts will last from 6 – 9 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 5 – 8 p.m. on Aug. 28, and at the end of each evening's musical performances, there will be a six-minute firework display, according to the post.

The event organizer invited the public to enjoy the free concerts and pyrotechnics and recommended they come early.

For more information about the event, go to its Facebook account.



(Facebook, 臺南夏日音樂節 video)