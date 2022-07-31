Four Taiwan forest recreation areas open to pets for two-year trial

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to four national forest recreation areas will be allowed to bring their pet dogs, cats, and other mammals for two years on a trial basis, beginning Monday (Aug. 1), according to a Council of Agriculture announcement.

In addition to Linhousilin Forest Park in Chaozhou, Pingtung County, which has been open to pets, Neidong Forest Recreation Area in New Taipei City, Chihnan Forest Recreation Area and Danongdafu Forest Park in Hualien County, and Jhihben Forest Recreation Area in Taitung County will open all or parts of their parks to pets on a trial basis, the Forestry Bureau said in a press release.

Neidong Forest Recreation Area will open the Waterfall View Trail for pet activities; Jhihben Forest Recreation Area will allow pets on its trails only; Chihnan Forest Recreation Area opens its entire park to pets; Danongdafu Forest Park only opens its grassland area to pets, while the entirety Linhousilin Forest Park is pet friendly, according to the release.

The bureau said that visitors bringing pets to the areas of the above-mentioned parks must present valid pet registration documents (certificates or chips) and rabies vaccination documents.

Pets are still banned in the other 20 forest recreation areas with greater biological sensitivity.