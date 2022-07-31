Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Bali holds mass cremation for over 100 deceased

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/07/31 13:10
Fire engulfs a giant effigy of a mythical animal containing the remains of 117 people during a traditional mass cremation called "ngaben" on Friday, J...
Balinese women carry portraits of relatives whose remains will be cremated in a traditional mass cremation ceremony called "ngaben" on Friday, July 29...
Balinese women carry photographs of relatives whose remains will be cremated in a traditional mass cremation ceremony called "ngaben" on Friday, July ...
People parade a giant effigy of a mythical animal and a ceremonial tower containing the remains of 117 people that later will be cremated, during a tr...
A man stands near photographs of people whose remains will be cremated in a traditional mass cremation ceremony called "ngaben" on Friday, July 29, 20...
Fire engulfs a giant effigy of a mythical animal containing the remains of 117 people during a traditional mass cremation called "ngaben" on Friday, J...
Balinese men parade a giant effigy of a mythical animal which later will be burned during a traditional mass cremation ceremony called "ngaben" on a b...
Balinese men put the remains of their deceased relatives into a giant effigy of a mythical animal which will later be burned, during a traditional mas...
Balinese men put the remains of their dead relatives to the top of a ceremonial tower during a traditional mass cremation called "ngaben" on Friday, J...
Balinese men parade a ceremonial tower containing the remains of 117 people on a beach during a traditional mass cremation called "ngaben" on Friday, ...
A man walks past the fire as the last bit of a mythical animal effigy containing the remains of 117 people is burning during a traditional mass cremat...
People carry portraits of their dead relatives as they walk past a giant effigy of a mythical animal which will be used in a traditional mass crematio...
Balinese men hold the remains of their deceased relatives to be put into a ceremonial tower during a traditional mass cremation called "ngaben" on Fri...

PADANGBAI, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of people wearing white shirts and traditional clothes gathered along the coast of Padangbai port on the Indonesian resort island of Bali for a mass cremation ceremony taking place in their village for the first time.

Families in Padangbai are sending off 117 deceased. They were previously buried in a public cemetery, not far from the cremation site.

Cremation is usually held by individual families, but the mass ceremony eases the burden of cost. Some families waited for more than five years for the cremation.

The Hindu rites on Friday started in the morning as the residents paraded bade, a 6-meter (20-foot) wooden tower carrying bodies and a coffin in the shape of Gajah Mina, an elephant-headed fish, to the sea. The relatives who took part in the procession also brought photos of their deceased family members and put them inside the bade.

As the procession made its way to a wide space around the cemetery, the relatives took the bones from the bade and put them into the coffin before they were cremated.

The Balinese Hindus believe cremation releases the soul of the dead so they can start the next cycle of life.

“We are doing the mass cremation, so we can do it together," said Eka Primawata, the secretary of Karangasem cultural village. “With this mass cremation, this cultural village becomes ... more harmonious.”