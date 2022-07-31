Authorities clear 31.5 tons of trash from south Taiwan residence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After receiving complaints about a trash-filled and pest-infested residence in Sanmin District, the Kaohsiung City Government cleared 31.58 tons of trash and 2.63 tons of recyclables over a five-day period.

Kaohsiung City Government cited the local village chief as saying that the messy residence has been a source of complaints for over a decade due to its sanitation issues. The address had already been subject to 14 citations from the Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) for not maintaining sanitation.

According to a UDN report, the five-story building with a basement is so infested with rats that neighbors who set up traps caught over 100 within six months. However, as the property’s owner does not live in Kaohsiung, the government had not been effective in enforcing legal measures.

To address the issue, the local EPB, Police Department, Fire Bureau, Department of Health, Social Affairs Bureau, Animal Protection Office, and the local village office formed a task force. As the EPB began its work of cleaning the building, the building’s only resident was relocated while pet cats found at the scene were taken into custody by the Animal Protection Office.

Between Tuesday (July 26) and Saturday (July 30), 239 cleaning crew members, nearly 30 garbage and recycling trucks, one crane, and four disinfection machines were deployed, clearing out 31.58 tons of trash, 2.63 tons of recyclables, three scrapped cars, two scrapped scooters, and other large items including a refrigerator and a fish tank. The EPB estimated the cost of the operation to be NT$682,745 (US$22,749), which the government will ask the property’s owner to pay.

EPB Director Chang Jui-hun (張瑞琿) was cited as saying that nearly all spaces on each floor of the building were filled with cardboard boxes and random items, making it difficult to even walk. The cleaning crew had no choice but to clear out trash in the form of a relay and had to use a crane to remove trash from the higher levels.



The building is filled with cardboard boxes, random objects, and trash. (Facebook, Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau photo)



Due to limited space, the cleaning crew had to work in a relay to remove trash from the building. (Facebook, Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau photo)



After five days of work, the building is cleared of trash and boxes. (Facebook, Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau photo)