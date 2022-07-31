Alexa
Petrovic has 3 saves for Revolution in 0-0 tie with Toronto

By Associated Press
2022/07/31 11:08
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) leaps above teammates to make a save next to Toronto FC's Lukas MacNaughton, left front, durin...

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) leaps to make as save in front of New England Revolution players during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sat...

New England Revolution's Carles Gil, left, and Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Ju...

New England Revolution's DeJuan Jones dribbles the ball up the field as Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi (10) tries to defend during the second half...

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) is congratulated by teammates, including Brandon Bye (15), after blocking a penalty kick by To...

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) celebrates with fans after blocking a penalty kick by Toronto FC's LKorenzo Insigne during the...

New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) leaps to avoid a slide from Toronto FC's Domenico Criscito (44) during the second half of an MLS soccer matc...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Djordje Petrovic made three saves for the New England Revolution and Alex Bono had two saves for Toronto in a 0-0 draw Saturday night.

Toronto (6-12-5) outshot the Revolution (6-7-9) 15-13, with three shots on goal compared to New England's two.

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Revolution visit Orlando City and Toronto visits Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

