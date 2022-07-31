Alexa
New York City FC, Montreal play to scoreless tie

By Associated Press
2022/07/31 09:53
CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic (8) lunges for the ball as New York City FC's Alexander Callens moves in during first-half MLS soccer match action in...
CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges New York City FC's Gabriel Pereira during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday,...
CF Montreal's Romell Quioto, right, moves in against New York City FC's goalkeeper Sean Johnson during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal,...
New York City FC's Tayvon Gray, left, challenges CF Montreal's Kamal Miller during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, ...
New York City FC's goalkeeper Sean Johnson clears the box as CF Montreal's Mason Toye moves in during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, ...
CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges New York City FC's Santiago Rodriguez during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturd...

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto's point-blank shot went high in the 55th minute for Montreal in a scoreless tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Montreal is 11-8-3. New York is 12-4-6.