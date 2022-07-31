Alexa
Taiwan Legislative Yuan CPTPP initiative delegation arrives in Ottawa for talks

Discussions to focus on importance of Taiwan’s CPTPP membership to Canada, world

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/31 09:58
Canadian Parliamentarian Michael Cooper (center) joins Taiwan’s Representative in Canada Winston Chen in welcoming the Legislative Yuan del...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Legislative Yuan delegation consisting of members from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) promotion group arrived in Ottawa for talks on Saturday (July 30).

CNA reported that Legislators Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉), Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱), and Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) met with Global Affairs Canada officials to discuss the importance of Taiwan’s CPTPP membership to Canada and the world as well as major developments in Taiwan-Canada relations. Canadian officials were cited as thanking the delegation for helping them understand Taiwan’s specific needs and goals.

To welcome the delegation, Taiwan’s Representative in Canada Winston Chen (陳文儀) organized a dinner that also saw pro-Taiwan Canadian Parliamentarian Michael Cooper in attendance. Cooper said during the dinner that though his bill for the Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act, which would have Canada support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, did not go through last year as it was interrupted by parliamentary elections, he plans to re-introduce it this year.

Cooper also highlighted recent controversies regarding China’s interference with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rumored visit to Taiwan, saying such behavior exposes China’s rude nature to the world, alerting them to prioritize working together to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific area.

The Legislative Yuan delegation also attended a welcoming event held by the local Taiwanese community. Chiu said the delegation’s main goal for the trip is to convey Taiwan’s intentions to the Canadian Parliament and government.

Chung added that Taiwan’s CPTPP membership has the potential to help Canada enter the Southeast Asian market while Taiwan may gain access to the North and South American markets. Hsu said until Taiwan can join the United Nations, its goals will focus on joining international organizations and multi-lateral economic and trade agreements such as the CPTPP.
