Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Amarilla's equalizer helps Minnesota United tie Timbers 4-4

By Associated Press
2022/07/31 06:04
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair follows play against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in...
Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota United during the second half of an MLS soccer mat...
Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall controls the ball against the Portland Timbers during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Saint Paul, Minn...

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair follows play against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in...

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota United during the second half of an MLS soccer mat...

Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall controls the ball against the Portland Timbers during the first half of a MLS soccer game in Saint Paul, Minn...

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored two goals, including the equalizer, for Minnesota United in a 4-4 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Amarilla’s tying goal came in the 69th minute for United (10-8-5). Amarilla added one more goal in the game.

United also got one goal each from Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and Jaroslaw Niezgoda added another for the Timbers (7-6-10).

The Timbers outshot United 17-13, with seven shots on goal compared to six by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair stopped four shots for United and Aljaz Ivacic had two saves for the Timbers.

United plays on the road on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, while the Timbers will host Nashville on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports