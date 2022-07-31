Potapova, Bouzkova to meet in Prague Open final

PRAGUE (AP) — Seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova marched to her second WTA final of the season at the Prague Open after defeating Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday.

The Russian who eliminated top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals seeks her second WTA title after she won Istanbul in April.

In the final , Potapova will meet eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova who defeated teenager Linda Noskova 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an all-Czech semifinal.

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advanced to her fourth career final, the second this year. She has yet to win a WTA tournament.

The 17-year-old Noskova, who won the 2021 French Open junior title, played in her first WTA semifinal.

Both finalists haven't drop a set in the hard-court tournament.

