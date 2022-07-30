Reports of monkey gangs stealing food in Taiwan cities increase

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reports of attacks and stolen food by Formosan rock macaques have recently increased in Kaohsiung's Gushan District and Taipei's Beitou District.

Also known as Taiwanese macaques, the monkeys in the southwest area of Kaohsiung City are notorious for food theft at residences, school dormitories, and grocery stores. A 7-Eleven store on Saturday (July 30) became the latest robbery victim, when a macaque reportedly walked into the store packed with customers, grabbed a pack of puff cookies, and swiftly climbed onto the store's gate roof to eat the snack.

The store clerk told Liberty Times that this has become a common occurrence recently and has caused operational losses.

In northern Taiwan, residents of Taipei's Beitou District also protested the increasing presence of Taiwanese macaques in the community. Locals are worried the animals could also attack young children rather than just stealing food from homes.

New construction projects on Phoenix Mountain in Beitou District are the main culprit for the frequent macaque visits. Residents say the monkeys end up migrating to the community in search of food and a new place to stay, as developers expand construction sites in their traditional habitats.

Taipei City Councilor Chen Chien-ming (陳建銘) has said the increased construction projects in the area should be reevaluated for their environmental impact, in order to find a balance between ecological conservation and urban renewal.