Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s Caribbean allies reveal winners of Emancipation Day creative competition

Aug. 1 marks 139th anniversary of UK freeing all enslaved Africans in its colonies

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/07/30 17:54
'Verity' by Saint Lucian student Lance George. (Belize embassy photo)

'Verity' by Saint Lucian student Lance George. (Belize embassy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winners of a creative writing and art competition, organized by Taiwan’s Anglophone Caribbean allies to commemorate their Emancipation Day (Aug. 1), were announced on Friday (July 29).

The four Anglophone Caribbean allies — Belize, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — held the contest to spotlight works that “reference and reflect the process, concept, and meaning of emancipation with regard to Anglophone Caribbean countries and peoples,” according to a joint press release.

The competition covered three categories: poetry, painting, and short story/ children’s story. Only nationals from the four countries living in Taiwan were allowed to submit entries before the deadline, July 25.

Lance George, a Saint Lucian in his final year at National Chiayi University, won best painting with his submission titled “Verity.” He also placed first in the poetry category with “The Whip.”

Saint Vincentian Cassica Hutchins, an English teacher, won best short story with her piece, “An End to the Whip.” Both winners will receive a cash prize of NT$5,000 (US$166.6).

The embassies of Belize, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extended a message in the press release to all Anglophone Caribbean nationals: “United, we can continue to break any chain that threatens to bind us in bondage.”

On Aug. 1, 1834, the U.K. officially freed all enslaved Africans in its colonies, but freedom for the former enslaved Africans and many of their descendants was not realized until centuries later, per the press release. The freed slaves did not have access to land and were paid low wages for their work, according to a Washington Post report.

To mark the occasion, many Anglophone Caribbean countries usually hold events that “celebrate their histories, cultures, and peoples,” the release said.
Anglophone Caribbean
Emancipation Day
Taiwan allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s old allies become new ‘strategic chokepoints’ between US-China
Taiwan’s old allies become new ‘strategic chokepoints’ between US-China
2022/04/28 17:18
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
2022/03/25 14:42
Taiwan's VP Lai to make stopover in US on way to Honduras
Taiwan's VP Lai to make stopover in US on way to Honduras
2022/01/20 14:55
Taiwan government offers condolences to ally Haiti after explosion kills dozens
Taiwan government offers condolences to ally Haiti after explosion kills dozens
2021/12/15 17:19
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
2021/12/11 13:03