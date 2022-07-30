Taiwan’s Caribbean allies reveal winners of Emancipation Day creative competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winners of a creative writing and art competition, organized by Taiwan’s Anglophone Caribbean allies to commemorate their Emancipation Day (Aug. 1), were announced on Friday (July 29).

The four Anglophone Caribbean allies — Belize, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — held the contest to spotlight works that “reference and reflect the process, concept, and meaning of emancipation with regard to Anglophone Caribbean countries and peoples,” according to a joint press release.

The competition covered three categories: poetry, painting, and short story/ children’s story. Only nationals from the four countries living in Taiwan were allowed to submit entries before the deadline, July 25.

Lance George, a Saint Lucian in his final year at National Chiayi University, won best painting with his submission titled “Verity.” He also placed first in the poetry category with “The Whip.”

Saint Vincentian Cassica Hutchins, an English teacher, won best short story with her piece, “An End to the Whip.” Both winners will receive a cash prize of NT$5,000 (US$166.6).

The embassies of Belize, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extended a message in the press release to all Anglophone Caribbean nationals: “United, we can continue to break any chain that threatens to bind us in bondage.”

On Aug. 1, 1834, the U.K. officially freed all enslaved Africans in its colonies, but freedom for the former enslaved Africans and many of their descendants was not realized until centuries later, per the press release. The freed slaves did not have access to land and were paid low wages for their work, according to a Washington Post report.

To mark the occasion, many Anglophone Caribbean countries usually hold events that “celebrate their histories, cultures, and peoples,” the release said.