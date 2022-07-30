Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical storm Songda veers away from Taiwan

Storm expected to weaken into tropical depression on Monday

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/07/30 17:42
(CWB photo)

(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has avoided tropical storm Songda, which developed off Eluanbi, Taiwan’s southernmost point, veering off in a northwesterly direction toward Shanghai.

Named after a river in Vietnam, it is expected to bring showers to Taiwan on Sunday (July 31) in north and northeast Taiwan. Elsewhere, there are likely to be cloudy and sunny skies plus some thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to Central Weather Bureau forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜).

The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression on Monday. CNA reported that Songda is the fifth tropical storm in the region this year.
tropical storm Songda
Eluanbi
Vietnam
Lin Ting-yi (林定宜)
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Typhoon Songda to form on Wednesday night at earliest, no direct Taiwan impact forecasted
Typhoon Songda to form on Wednesday night at earliest, no direct Taiwan impact forecasted
2022/07/27 21:10
Taiwan east coast swelters under 40-degree heat
Taiwan east coast swelters under 40-degree heat
2022/07/23 16:54
Taiwan records 38.5 C, with hottest weather to hit during weekend
Taiwan records 38.5 C, with hottest weather to hit during weekend
2022/07/20 20:37
Vietnamese student drowns in north Taiwan river
Vietnamese student drowns in north Taiwan river
2022/07/16 20:44
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2022/07/08 20:44