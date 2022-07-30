Tropical storm Songda veers away from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has avoided tropical storm Songda, which developed off Eluanbi, Taiwan’s southernmost point, veering off in a northwesterly direction toward Shanghai.

Named after a river in Vietnam, it is expected to bring showers to Taiwan on Sunday (July 31) in north and northeast Taiwan. Elsewhere, there are likely to be cloudy and sunny skies plus some thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to Central Weather Bureau forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜).

The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression on Monday. CNA reported that Songda is the fifth tropical storm in the region this year.