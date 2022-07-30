Taiwan defense minister praises service members for Han Kuang wargames

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) commended the performance and hard work of the officers and soldiers involved in the Han Kuang 38 military exercise during a closing ceremony on Friday (July 29).

Chiu said the purpose of the annual wargames is to verify the results of routine training of the troops and to examine whether they can rapidly respond during an emergency situation, Liberty Times reported. It is also meant to validate the leadership skills of the military at all levels and ensure the effectiveness of its organizational functions, he added.

Any flaws or incompetence revealed by the drills should be addressed through education and training, so as to ensure that officers and soldiers are "not subject to bodily and mental harm," Chiu said.

The defense minister pointed out that the Han Kuang exercise has been conducted for many years. Whether it is changing in the method of war games, scheduling of the exercises, or the allocation of the emphases, the purpose is to expose potential problems and to verify capabilities in live-fire drills, he said.

Over the past few years, the exercises have continued to make progress, Chiu said. He said he believes the rank and file of the armed forces have gained a lot from them, per Liberty Times.

The final exercise saw troops from the Military Police's 202nd Command, 239th Battalion, and 228th Artillery Battalion carry out an air defense drill at Taipei Songshan Airport early Friday morning. The soldiers fought off imaginary enemy airborne troops attempting to capture the airport.

Air Force and the Army Special Forces Command also participated in the operation.