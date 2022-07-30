Taiwan-Japan ties remain solid in post-Abe era: Japan ex-defense minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shigeru Ishiba, a member of Japan's House of Representatives, said the Japan-Taiwan relationship will remain robust though the country's most Taiwan-friendly ex-leader has passed away.

Ishiba, who served as Japanese defense minister from 2007 to 2008, is leading a four-member Japan National Diet delegation to Taipei, which arrived on Wednesday (July 27). The group included two former Japanese defense ministers and met with Taiwan's top political leaders to discuss regional security.

At a press conference in Tapei on Saturday (July 30), Ishiba told reporters that ties between the two countries would remain unchanged though the pro-Taiwan former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is no longer present. Abe succumbed to bullet wounds while delivering an election campaign speech in central Japan on July 8.

Asked by Taiwanese reporters about the uncertainty in the post-Abe era, Ishiba explained Abe had been a leading figure, but not the only one, in shaping the country's pro-Taiwan policy. "Taiwanese people should understand it is not an individual, or a single political party, can make it work; the improvement of the bilateral relationship has been a bipartisan effort," he said.

He assured the reporters that "standing with Taiwan" has become a consensus between the various parties in the country.

Ishiba added, however, that the security cooperation of the two countries should move forward on the back of physical policies or laws, especially given the absence of a diplomatic tie or a security alliance. Before that, Japan could only resort to unofficial channels to assist in the enhancement of security in Taiwan.

"For example, the active-duty defense attache to Taipei is not a legitimate option for now, so we are sending off-duty officials instead."

Ishiba added he has visited Taiwan more than 10 times and "has many friends" here. "The intimacy with the country has only increased over time."

He described the visit to Taiwan this time as "fruitful," from which he gained a better knowledge of Taiwan's defense force, saying the trip was helpful for him in shaping the country's foreign and security policy.