Taiwan adds 21,273 local COVID cases, 60 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 21,273 local COVID cases on Saturday (July 30), a 7.4% decrease from the previous day.

The country added 228 imported cases in a day, bringing the country's daily case count to 21,501 and the total cumulative count to 4,567,122. The 60 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,893.

Local cases

The local cases include 9,875 males, 11,385 females, and 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported the most cases with 3,750, followed by 2,770 in Taichung City, 2,164 in Taoyuan City, 2,163 in Kaohsiung City, 2,067 in Taipei City, 1,717 in Tainan City, 1,066 in Changhua County, 612 in Miaoli County, 603 in Pingtung County, 585 in Hsinchu County, 549 in Hsinchu City, 523 in Yunlin County, 434 in Yilan County, 430 in Hualien County, 347 in Chiayi County, 328 in Nantou County, 311 in Keelung City, 284​​​​​​​ in Taitung County, 238 in Chiayi City, 167 in Penghu County, 147 in Kinmen County, and 18 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 60 deaths announced on Saturday include 37 males and 23 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 57 had a history of chronic disease, and 42 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 24 to July 27 and the dates of death were from May 22 to July 27.

Imported cases

The 228 imported cases include 123 males and 105 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between July 6 to July 29, 10 arrived from Vietnam; four each from the U.S., Thailand, and Germany; three each from Singapore and Indonesia; two each from Belgium, Malaysia, Spain, and France; one each from the Philippines, Finland, Ireland, the U.K., Hong Kong, Romania, and South Korea. The countries of origin of 185 other cases are still being investigated.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,545,636 cases, of which 19,808 were imported, 4,547,260 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,893 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of these deaths, 8,878 contracted the disease locally.