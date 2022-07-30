US military preparations 'underway' in Taiwan for Nancy Pelosi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite China's threats over a possible Taiwan visit by Nancy Pelosi, "U.S. military preparation" is still underway, Politico has reported.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed on Friday (July 29) for Asia and was scheduled to visit the country's Indo-Pacific allies — Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and possibly, Taiwan. At a press conference on Friday (July 29), U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her excitement about the trip.

The Democratic politician has shied away from confirming whether the trip will include a stop in Taiwan since the plan was first disclosed by the Financial Times in mid-July. This was quickly followed by China's outrage.

Although a stop in Taiwan remains in the air, the American media outlet citing people familiar with the matter reported the Pentagon "is moving ahead with preparations anyway." The report also said that Pelosi "will fly on a military aircraft to Taipei," if the trip goes ahead as planned.

Pelosi is said to be leading a small congressional delegation during her Asia trip, including House Foreign Affairs Chair Gregory Meeks, who has been outspoken in his opposition to China's Uyghur genocide and human rights violations in Xinjiang.