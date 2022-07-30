Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

National Taiwan University ex-dean comments on DPP candidate's plagiarism scandal

'Never compromise academic integrity with those in power,' says Dr Hsu Chieh-lin

  231
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/30 10:40
Dr. Hsu Chieh-lin posted a picture of himself along with a commentary on  accusations against the DPP mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien.&nbsp...

Dr. Hsu Chieh-lin posted a picture of himself along with a commentary on  accusations against the DPP mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien. ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first dean of the College of Social Science at National Taiwan University (NTU) on Friday (July 30) commented on the plagiarism scandal facing the ruling party's mayoral candidate.

Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), Taoyuan candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the local elections in November, has been accused of plagiarism in his two master's theses. One was submitted to Chung Hua University in 2008 and the other to NTU's Graduate Institute of National Development in 2017.

Lin has denied the allegations despite evidence being disclosed by his rivals and, this week, by the alleged victim of Lin's plagiarism.

Dr. Hsu Chieh-lin (許介鱗), the first dean of the prestigious college at which Lin completed his master's program, posted on Facebook that professors and faculty members should act with integrity, "be brave," and do the right thing.

The 88-year-old academic and writer retired from the country's top school in 2001. Before then, he served as dean of the school's College of Law in 1996 and was later elected as the dean of the College of Social Science. Hsu is known for being a pro-independence pioneer.

"A NTU man should never forget the fundamental values of dignity, responsibility, respect, and honesty, also known as the spirit of Fu Sinian. Do not forget our job is to watch the government ... be brave, always," Hsu said. "Never compromise academic integrity with those in power."

He gave the example of how Japanese academics handled the school assessment of Emperor Akihito with integrity. "The emperor was simply dismissed from the school as he failed to meet the attendance requirements, though that was caused by his frequent overseas visits."

Those Japanese academics demonstrated integrity, Hsu said, adding, "We should never forget our mission for the future of Taiwan."
plagarism
scandal
Lin Chih-chien
Hsu Chieh-lin
academic integrity

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan food scandal tycoon sentenced to additional 9 years in prison
Taiwan food scandal tycoon sentenced to additional 9 years in prison
2022/07/29 20:50
Poll results bode ill for Taiwan DPP Taoyuan mayoral candidate as plagiarism accusations simmer
Poll results bode ill for Taiwan DPP Taoyuan mayoral candidate as plagiarism accusations simmer
2022/07/28 21:12
DPP heavyweight urges Taiwan President to act over mayoral candidate controversy
DPP heavyweight urges Taiwan President to act over mayoral candidate controversy
2022/07/27 11:43
DPP mayoral candidate denies accusations of thesis plagiarism
DPP mayoral candidate denies accusations of thesis plagiarism
2022/07/24 14:43
Taiwan’s DPP will not drop mayoral candidate assailed by plagiarism allegations
Taiwan’s DPP will not drop mayoral candidate assailed by plagiarism allegations
2022/07/21 19:24