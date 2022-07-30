National Taiwan University ex-dean comments on DPP candidate's plagiarism scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first dean of the College of Social Science at National Taiwan University (NTU) on Friday (July 30) commented on the plagiarism scandal facing the ruling party's mayoral candidate.

Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), Taoyuan candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the local elections in November, has been accused of plagiarism in his two master's theses. One was submitted to Chung Hua University in 2008 and the other to NTU's Graduate Institute of National Development in 2017.

Lin has denied the allegations despite evidence being disclosed by his rivals and, this week, by the alleged victim of Lin's plagiarism.

Dr. Hsu Chieh-lin (許介鱗), the first dean of the prestigious college at which Lin completed his master's program, posted on Facebook that professors and faculty members should act with integrity, "be brave," and do the right thing.

The 88-year-old academic and writer retired from the country's top school in 2001. Before then, he served as dean of the school's College of Law in 1996 and was later elected as the dean of the College of Social Science. Hsu is known for being a pro-independence pioneer.

"A NTU man should never forget the fundamental values of dignity, responsibility, respect, and honesty, also known as the spirit of Fu Sinian. Do not forget our job is to watch the government ... be brave, always," Hsu said. "Never compromise academic integrity with those in power."

He gave the example of how Japanese academics handled the school assessment of Emperor Akihito with integrity. "The emperor was simply dismissed from the school as he failed to meet the attendance requirements, though that was caused by his frequent overseas visits."

Those Japanese academics demonstrated integrity, Hsu said, adding, "We should never forget our mission for the future of Taiwan."