Koundé agrees to 5-year contract with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — France defender Jules Koundé has agreed to sign a five-year contract with Barcelona after his transfer from Sevilla was finalized, the Catalan club said Friday.

Koundé will sign the new contract on Monday, Barcelona said, and it will include a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1 billion).

The agreement between Barcelona and Sevilla, which was announced on Thursday, was finalized after the center back passed a medical exam.

Neither club released the transfer fee, but it is widely reported in Spanish media that it reached 50 million euros ($50 million).

The 23-year-old Koundé is Barcelona’s third major signing this month following its sale of 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years. It had also secured striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Raphinha for around a combined 110 million euros.

Barcelona is currently on a preseason tour in the United States. It opens the season at home against Rayo Vallecano on Aug. 13.

