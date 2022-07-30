Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

India wins 1st T20, still 100% on tour of the West Indies

By Associated Press
2022/07/30 03:01
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot against West Indies during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and...
West Indies' Akeal Hosein is bowled by India's Arshdeep Singh during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad an...
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after he bowled West Indies' Rovman Powell during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara ...
Fans wave flags of Trinidad and Tobago during the first T20 cricket match between West Indies and India at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trin...
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Odean Smith during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba,...
West Indies' Rovman Powell is bowled by India's Ravi Bishnoi during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and...

India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot against West Indies during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and...

West Indies' Akeal Hosein is bowled by India's Arshdeep Singh during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad an...

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after he bowled West Indies' Rovman Powell during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara ...

Fans wave flags of Trinidad and Tobago during the first T20 cricket match between West Indies and India at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trin...

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Odean Smith during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba,...

West Indies' Rovman Powell is bowled by India's Ravi Bishnoi during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and...

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — India extended its winning streak on the tour of the West Indies with a 68-run victory on Friday in the first of five Twenty20 internationals.

India, which swept the three-match one-day international series, chose to bat first and scored a competitive 190-6.

Captain Rohit Sharma hit 64 in 44 balls at the top of the innings and No. 7 Dinesh Karthik was 41 not out off only 19 deliveries, with four fours and two sixes. Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin (13 not out) shared an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 52 runs.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph took 2-46 in his four overs.

The West Indies reached 122-8 in reply. Shamarh Brooks was the team's top scorer with 20 off 15.

Brooks was bowled by medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had bowling figures of 1-11 from his two overs. Arshdeep Singh (2-24), Ravi Bishnoi (2-26) and Ashwin (2-22) all contributed wickets from four overs each.

The last two matches of the T20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports