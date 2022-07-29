Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/29 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 67 33 .670 _
Toronto 55 44 .556 11½
Tampa Bay 53 46 .535 13½
Baltimore 50 49 .505 16½
Boston 50 50 .500 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 46 .531 _
Cleveland 50 48 .510 2
Chicago 49 49 .500 3
Detroit 40 60 .400 13
Kansas City 39 60 .394 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 65 35 .650 _
Seattle 54 46 .540 11
Texas 44 54 .449 20
Los Angeles 42 57 .424 22½
Oakland 38 63 .376 27½

___

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.