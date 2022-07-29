American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|67
|33
|.670
|_
|Toronto
|55
|44
|.556
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|46
|.535
|13½
|Baltimore
|50
|49
|.505
|16½
|Boston
|50
|50
|.500
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|.531
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|48
|.510
|2
|Chicago
|49
|49
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|40
|60
|.400
|13
|Kansas City
|39
|60
|.394
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|35
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|54
|46
|.540
|11
|Texas
|44
|54
|.449
|20
|Los Angeles
|42
|57
|.424
|22½
|Oakland
|38
|63
|.376
|27½
___
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
Toronto 5, Detroit 3
Houston 4, Seattle 2
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.