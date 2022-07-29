BingX Expands its Footprint into Germany

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 July 2022 - BingX, the leading social trading exchange offering USDC options, has announced its expansion of operations into Germany. This follows the opening of its Lithuania office in April.





Germany was the first country to adopt a blockchain strategy, paving the way for the advancement of blockchain technology, Web3, and metaverse applications in various sectors.



This penetration and rapid growth in adoption have not gone unnoticed. As of 2021, approximately 2.6% of Germans have used or are using cryptocurrency and 44% of Germans are interested in investing in crypto.



BingX will add resources to support its new German users, enabling them to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies on the BingX platform. Also, the team will be working on adding German, the native language of the country, to the platform.



"Considering the growing adoption in Germany, BingX has decided to strategically expand into this market and support users in making crypto trading easy through our social trading platform. We will continue to expand into other European markets in due course" - Elvisco Carrington, PR & Communications Director, BingX



BingX spans across diverse markets and a global community of users, there is a high demand for a secure and compliant crypto asset system. BingX is based on a broader global market and is trusted by investors from all over the world thanks to its secure and regulated platform.



With a second office now in Europe, BingX is committed to developing and building an open, inclusive, high-net-worth cryptocurrency investment market to serve investors around the world.



About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX has grown to become the world's leading social trading platform. It is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a safe, reliable, user-centric, and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features for users to trade their favourite assets such as LikeCoin, Rarible, AquaGoat, & ICHI. BingX also constantly updates new projects and price charts such as: In the countries and regions where BingX operates, it has registered or obtained financial services licenses recognised and regulated by local governments.



