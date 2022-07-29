Taiwan food scandal tycoon sentenced to additional 9 years in prison

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Ting Hsin International Group Chair Wei Ying-chun (魏應充) has been sentenced to serve an additional nine years and two months in prison for selling oil products mixed with low-grade oil.

Prior to the new verdict, Wei had received two sentences of two years and five years and nine months on other counts relating to the food safety scandals that erupted between 2013 and 2014. Taichung High Court announced the verdict for 39 counts on Friday (July 29), which can no longer be appealed.

CNA reported that Taichung High Court said Wei and others involved in the scandal disregarded their social responsibility and the public’s health by selling products made from low-quality oil unfit for human consumption imported from Vietnam, seriously affecting food safety and consumer rights. Out of the 39 counts on which Wei was found guilty, he must serve prison sentences on 20 counts, adding up to four years and 10 months, while he may avoid the other 19 sentences by paying fines.

Wei is the former chair and one of four brothers who own Ting Hsin International, a group whose major subsidiaries include Wei Chuan Foods, Master Kong, and Taiwan Star Telecom. He has been released on parole since Jan. 19, 2021, and following the new Taichung High Court verdict, prosecutors have launched measures to prevent Wei from fleeing.