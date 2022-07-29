TECNO CAMON 19 Launched in India, Recording a Multi-faceted Life with "Amazing Night Portraits"

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 29 July 2022 - TECNO CAMON 19, the latest smartphone combining fashion and technology, was launched in India on July 12. Boasting the industry-first 64MP Triple Rear Camera with RGBW sensor, CAMON 19 can easily present "Amazing Night Portraits". Once launched, it's loved by India's Gen Z with the industry slimmest bezel of 0.98mm and stylish appearance.



On the releasing day, hundreds of drones took off in the dark to celebrate. The drone video was posted simultaneously on the official Facebook, Twitter, and Ins accounts. Meanwhile, a TVC commercial filmed by CAMON 19 was released as a surprise. What're Indian women like when they're off work? This one-minute TVC commercial reveals the secret for you.



A metropolitan beauty wearing a crisp high ponytail and staying in a cool-tone office emerges in the frame. When leaving, she picks up the CAMON 19 on her desk, on whose screen TECNO CAMON 19 is inviting her to a magical night. Then, it's night in the frame when the white-collar worker has been in a black off-shoulder dress and high heels, holding a CAMON 19. The urban beauty trots all the way into the restaurant and starts a happy party, during which she uses CAMON 19 to freeze countless moving moments of the night.



This TVC shows that working women off work can be the party queen and "Glow into the Night". CAMON 19 is the best partner for night photography and also a user-exclusive art consultant recorder. It's a professional lens with an RGBW pixel arrangement by adding white pixel to the traditional RGB.



In addition, the TVC commercial wholly filmed by CAMON 19 reveals the powerful video function that enhances with the night. When a low-light environment is detected, CAMON 19 can automatically start the night video algorithm to raise image brightness and reduce noise with the RGBW super photosensitive lens, providing a super clear video and truly presenting every detail at night.



Furthermore, CAMON 19 has 10 Camera Film Modes, allowing users to optimize different theme styles when shooting micro movies. Users can also turn on video HDR to easily capture the atmosphere. In addition, face beauty will be on when taking a video, making the portrait natural and vivid. Buy CAMON 19 now and use it to record the multi-faceted life.









