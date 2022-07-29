Taiwan stresses regional stability following Biden-Xi meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue working with like-minded nations to maintain regional peace and stability, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang said on Friday (July 29).

Following what a senior Biden administration official called “a direct and honest discussion” between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) the previous day, Chang expressed gratitude toward Biden for remaining consistent on U.S. policy, CNA reported.

During the approximately two-hour conversation between Biden and Xi, the U.S. president reaffirmed the US’ commitment to its "one China policy," which is based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, according to the White House.

Biden underscored U.S. opposition to any unilateral changes to the status quo and commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Chang also said that Taiwan, as a member of the international community, will continue working closely with like-minded countries to ensure peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. "We hope that China will shoulder this common responsibility," Chang added.

On the topic of Taiwan, Xi said, “Public opinion shall not be violated” and warned Biden not to “play with fire.” He said he hopes the U.S. “can see this clearly.”