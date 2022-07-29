AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A view of the wreckage of a bus that plunged into Nithi bridge on Sunday, in Tharaka Nithi county Meru, Kenya, Monday, July 25, 2022. Police in Kenya ... A view of the wreckage of a bus that plunged into Nithi bridge on Sunday, in Tharaka Nithi county Meru, Kenya, Monday, July 25, 2022. Police in Kenya say at least 21 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi, to the central town of Meru. One senior policeman said the bus, traveling from Meru, "must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed" when the crash occurred. (AP Photo/Dennis Dibondo)