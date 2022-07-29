Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/07/29 16:27
Ukrainian servicemen react after they identify a body of their friend Artem Pogorelets killed by Russian shelling at Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, Uk...
Medic volunteer Nataliia Voronkova, top right, gives a medical tactical training session to soldiers in a bomb shelter as air raid sirens go off, in D...
The lights of a police vehicle illuminate the side of a road, as servicemen arrive to check damages in the aftermath of a car accident between a civil...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, left, walk together ahead of their meeting, in Entebbe, U...
A view of the wreckage of a bus that plunged into Nithi bridge on Sunday, in Tharaka Nithi county Meru, Kenya, Monday, July 25, 2022. Police in Kenya ...
A wounded demonstrator walks past police officers during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic ...
A fan reacts during the team victory welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after the te...
A woman steers her stand-up paddle board using an umbrella as a sail at Ladoga lake near the city of Olonets, 300 kilometers (186 miles) north-east of...
A Royal Horseguard's soldiers uniform reflects buildings and tourists watching during guard change in London, Friday, July 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Au...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki ju...
Spectators watch from balconies the T20 Cricket match between England and South Africa in Bristol, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David ...
A supporter of France gestures on the stands before the start of the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France at Stadium MK i...
Sweden's Caroline Seger, right, and England's Alessia Russo challenge for the ball during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between England ...
Germany players celebrate at the end of the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England,...

July 22-28, 2022

The war in Ukraine produced more facets, including the efforts of a civilian medic known for wearing high heels in combat zones, while Russia’s top diplomat embarked on a tour of African countries. On the African continent there was a dramatic bus accident in Kenya and demonstrations against the United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo, while Tunisians celebrated exit polls in favor of a new Constitution. The South Africa women’s soccer team won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Women's Euro 2022 gave fans more matches to savor.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by international photo editor Beatrice Larco.

