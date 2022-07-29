Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2030

The industrial carbon nanotubes market size was valued at ~ $2.1 billion in 2020. The market forecasts to grow with a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC359

Carbon nanotubes used in the industrial sector are a sub-segment of the CNT technology which is less pure than the product of the other CNT segment. Graphene sheets are used to make CNTs; they are divided into single-walled (SWCNTs) and multi-walled (MWCNTs). MWCNTs also feature double-walled carbon nanotubes. Because of their superior mechanical properties, such as strength and flexibility, they are used for structural polymer composites in automotive parts and aerospace components. Carbon nanotube reinforced fibers have a higher stiffness compared to steel and are resistant to external damages. Conductive polymer composites benefit from CNTs’ high electrical conductivity. Electronic packaging, ESD materials, and EMI shielding use them as conductive fillers. Moreover, since CNTs have a high aspect ratio, they provide enough electrical conductivity with a smaller amount of CNTs. CNTs are suitable for various uses including flat panel displays, touch screens, and sensors. In addition, CNTs have a high surface area and high charge carrier capacity. In batteries and capacitors, they are the preferred electrode material.

Factors Affecting the Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market

A prominent factor driving the market for industrial carbon nanotubes is the need for lightweight structural composites and additives.

Due to CNTs’ superior properties and capacity to assist in designing lightweight parts, the aerospace & defense industry is on the rise in demand.

Increasing manufacturing costs limits investment opportunities, thus making it more difficult to set up a new manufacturing facility for CNTs.

Nanotechnology’s advances in producing CNTs and reinforcing them with diverse reinforcement materials are expected to drive the growth of novel applications during the forecast period. Scientists and carbon nanotube manufacturers are actively exploring ways to incorporate nanoparticles into the sector. Market growth for industrial carbon nanotubes may be facilitated by such activities.

Impact of Covid-19: The Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market

Globally, Covid-19’s negative economic effects and subsequent shrinking of GDP caused by the pandemic have changed consumer spending patterns.

Labor reductions and production limitations disrupted the global supply chain, creating a shortage of essential automotive components. Additionally, consumer confidence suffered due to uncertainty about the economy during the predicted period, impacting consumer spending.

CNT demand is expected to decline during the forecast period due to the decline in manufacturing output, shortage of workforce, and raw materials.

In economic downturns or high interest rates, new renewable electricity projects, windmills & tidal energy farms, biofuels, and renewable heat projects may remain on hold.

Most of the renewable energy sectors in these countries depend greatly on imports from other countries, notably China. This pandemic has primarily affected China, the known source in terms of material supply and material transport.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC359

Regional Outlook: The Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market

There is a dominant force in the Asian Pacific region. APAC market players such as China, India, and Singapore have reacted to this trend with key strategies to maintain their hold post the end of the global forecast period. As far as North America is concerned, CNT is increasing its use in various sectors, including the electrical, defense, and aerospace industry. Among all North American markets, the U.S. market is the most important contributor to growth.

The reason for the APAC region’s dominant position in the Carbon Nanotubes market is the huge demand in fast-growing economies like India, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, and developed ones like China. With its large industrial plot, China is already producing carbon nanotubes and is expected to emerge as a world leader in the demand for them. In addition, other global economic leaders count China among the largest users of carbon nanotubes.

Prominent Players in the Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market

The major prominent players in the market are:

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc.

Cabot Corporation

CHEAPTUBES

Hyperion Catalysis International

Jiangsu Tiannai Technology Co. Ltd.

Klean Industries

Arkema SA

Kumho Petrochemical

LG Chem

Nano-C, Nanocyl SA

Raymor Industries

Showa Denko K.K.

Nopo Nanotechnologies

OCSiAl

Ossila Ltd.

Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd.

CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries

Other Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market

The market segmentation is based on Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

Segmentation based on Technology

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

CVD

Catalytic CVD

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Electronics & Semiconductor

Display

Integrated Circuits

Transistors

Industrial Sensors

Superconductors

Others

Energy Storage

Li-ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Fuel Cells

Solar PV Cells

Hydrogen Storage

Electrochemical

Structural Composites

Aerospace: Airframe, Body Parts, Others

Defense: Bulletproof Vests, Combat Jackets, Protection Blankets, and Others

Sporting Goods: Golf Sticks, Tennis Rackets, Helmets, Sports Bicycle, and Others

Wind Turbine

Automotive

Construction

Rubber & Tires

Others

Chemical Materials

Coatings, Adhesives, and Sealants

Catalyst

Water Filtration

Polymers

Fire Retardants

Others

Medical & Pharmacy

Transdermal Drug Delivery

Cancer Treatment

Proteomics

Others

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC359

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC359

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/