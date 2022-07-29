Chondroitin Sulfate Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2022 – 2030

In 2020, the chondroitin sulfate market size was ~USD 1.15 billion. The chondroitin sulfate market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 1.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. Over the forecast period, the prevalence of osteoarthritis and rising demand for nutraceuticals will drive the market.

The chondroitin sulfate or glycosaminoglycan with sulfur is composed of alternating chains of glucose and N-acetyl galactosamine sugars. In humans, chondroitin sulfate is a chemical compound found in the connective tissues of cartilages and joints. A wide range of animals is used for manufacturing chondroitin sulfate commercially, including porcine, bovine, poultry, fish, shark, crocodile, and other animals.

A popular alternative medicine that slows osteoarthritis is chondroitin sulfate. Additionally, chondroitin sulfate reduces joint pain and inflammation. The consumption of chondroitin sulfate regularly improves joint function. The glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate in commercial chondroitin sulfate mix together. Veterinary uses of chondroitin sulfate include its use for treating sore eyes and improving joint functions.

Factors Affecting the Market

The pharmaceutical grade of the product primarily serves to treat osteoarthritis, cataracts, and urinary tract infections, which will drive demand over the forecast period.

Additionally, it can enhance liver function, lower blood sugar levels, and inhibit tumor growth when ingested through the use of medicine. The growing popularity of its use in treating osteoarthritis and several other conditions should benefit the market growth.

Due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis in Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. and the favorable government regulations concerning osteoarthritis treatment, the product has seen a highly successful adoption rate in developed economies. In developed economies, an increase in R&D activities will drive the market over the forecast period in an effort to significantly reduce operational costs and improve quality.

Regional Overview of the Market

North America dominates the market and contributes a significant share of global revenues in 2020. A growing U.S. pharmaceutical industry and FDA approval for products containing sodium chondroitin sulfate have contributed to the industry growth in the region. An increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rising cholesterol treatment, cataract surgeries, and eye drop formulations are likely to drive the demand.

According to the forecast, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the next few years due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis and the increased awareness of dietary supplements among consumers. The Asia Pacific was the second-largest regional market in 2020 due to the expansion of end-use industries such as nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics. An increase in manufacturing in the region and exports from leading countries such as China and Japan will likely boost the industry’s growth.

Key Companies

The leading prominent competitors in the global chondroitin sulfate market are:

TSI Group Ltd.

BRF S.A

Bioiberica S.A.U.

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited

HeBei SanXin Industrial Group

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Wan toulmin Biological Products Co. Ltd

Sino Siam Biotechnique Company Limited

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global chondroitin sulfate market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Bovine

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Swine

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Poultry

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Shark

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Synthetic

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

