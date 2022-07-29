Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global anti-aging market size was US$ 63.9 billion in 2021. The global anti-aging market is forecast to grow to US$ 126.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Anti-aging refers to procedures and medications that are used to slow down the aging process. Because of the increasing volume of anti-aging cosmetics and the rising elderly population, the global anti-aging industry is growing at a rapid pace.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The key growth drivers for the anti-aging market include rising disposable income, increasing volume of anti-aging cosmetic treatments, and a growing elderly population.
Rising awareness about aging treatments is increasing the demand for efficient products and treatments. Thus, it will boost the market growth. In addition, the growing number of campaigns, seminars, and conferences are further expanding the awareness about anti-aging treatments. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. announced the Jefferies Global Consumer Conference in 2018 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Technological advancements in anti-aging goods, rising customer preference for easy-to-use at-home anti-aging equipment are further bolstering the market growth.
Growing consumer inclination towards minimally and non-invasive treatments and the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms are all leading the global anti-aging market towards expansion.
Strict regulatory conditions and the high cost of anti-aging treatments may hamper the growth of the global anti-aging market during the forecast period.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America holds the largest share in the global anti-aging market, as obesity cases are increasing in the region.
In addition, increasing consumer awareness about home-care products and the growing elderly population is driving the anti-aging industry in North America to new heights.
In addition, the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced treatments are further contributing to the growth of the global anti-aging market.
Because of the growing elderly population, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop rapidly in the global anti-aging market. In addition, rising medical tourism, rising disposable income, and increasing public awareness are all contributing to the region’s anti-aging industry growth.
Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing sales of efficient skincare products on the e-commerce platforms are forecast to contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific anti-aging market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a significant drawback for the growth of the global anti-aging market. During the pandemic, the demand for anti-aging treatments reduced significantly. The aging population was more prone to get affected by the COVID-19 infection. Thus, elderly people stopped visiting outside to prevent themselves from the risk of infection. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global anti-aging market significantly.
Competitors in the Market
The Procter & Gamble Company
Coty Inc.
Syneron Medical Ltd.
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
L’Oreal S.A
Allergan plc
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Hologic Inc.
Home Skinovations Ltd.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Product
Anti-wrinkle Products
Anti-stretch Mark Products
Hair Color Products
Other Products
By Devices
Radio-frequency Devices
Anti-cellulite Treatment Devices
Microdermabrasion Devices
Other Devices
By Application
Anti-wrinkle Treatment
Anti-pigmentation
Skin Resurfacing
Other Applications
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
