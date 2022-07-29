Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

The global nanotechnology-based medical devices market size was US$ 2.90 billion in 2021. The global nanotechnology-based medical devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.15 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The applications of nanotechnology-based medical devices are used in medical diagnosis, disease prevention, and other therapies. Nanotechnology-based medical devices include the use of nano-robots to perform cellular repairs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden COVID-19 outbreak has created an urgent need for better diagnostics and medicines to prevent, cure, and control the spread of infection around the world. The unique physicochemical features of nanoparticles allow diverse chemical functionalization in order to build new biomedical tools. Thus, all these benefits are expected to have a positive impact on the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.

Factors Influencing

Favorable government initiatives, growing cases of age-related disorders, including cardiovascular diseases and hearing diseases, are driving the growth of the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.

Large-scale deployment of nanotechnology and increasing elderly population will propel the growth of the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market during the study period.

Growing awareness related to precautionary measures and favorable insurance plans is forecast to boost the market growth.

Strict and time-consuming processes related to product approval may hamper the growth of the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America holds the largest share in the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market as the geriatric population is increasing in the region. Additionally, rising healthcare spending, numerous government-sponsored nanotechnology development programs will benefit the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.

In addition, highly developed healthcare systems and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will contribute to the growth of the regional nanotechnology-based medical device market.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that over 610,000 individuals die in the United States each year from heart disease.

Because of its enormous population base, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market. Furthermore, expanding geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing nanotechnology R&D expenditure, and growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders are expected to boost the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

AAP Implantate AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global nanotechnology-based medical devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Insight by Product

Active Implantable Devices

Bone Substitute Materials

Dental Restorative Materials.

Medical Textiles

Wound Dressings

Biochips

Lab-On-Chip

DNA Microarrays

Implantable Materials

Hearing Aid Devices

Retinal Implants

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices

Others

Insight by Application

Therapeutic Applications

Research Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

