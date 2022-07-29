Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

The global nanotechnology-based medical devices market size was US$ 2.90 billion in 2021. The global nanotechnology-based medical devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.15 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The applications of nanotechnology-based medical devices are used in medical diagnosis, disease prevention, and other therapies. Nanotechnology-based medical devices include the use of nano-robots to perform cellular repairs.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden COVID-19 outbreak has created an urgent need for better diagnostics and medicines to prevent, cure, and control the spread of infection around the world. The unique physicochemical features of nanoparticles allow diverse chemical functionalization in order to build new biomedical tools. Thus, all these benefits are expected to have a positive impact on the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.
Factors Influencing
Favorable government initiatives, growing cases of age-related disorders, including cardiovascular diseases and hearing diseases, are driving the growth of the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.
Large-scale deployment of nanotechnology and increasing elderly population will propel the growth of the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market during the study period.
Growing awareness related to precautionary measures and favorable insurance plans is forecast to boost the market growth.
Strict and time-consuming processes related to product approval may hamper the growth of the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America holds the largest share in the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market as the geriatric population is increasing in the region. Additionally, rising healthcare spending, numerous government-sponsored nanotechnology development programs will benefit the global nanotechnology-based medical devices market.
In addition, highly developed healthcare systems and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will contribute to the growth of the regional nanotechnology-based medical device market.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that over 610,000 individuals die in the United States each year from heart disease.
Because of its enormous population base, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market. Furthermore, expanding geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing nanotechnology R&D expenditure, and growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders are expected to boost the market growth during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
3M Company
AAP Implantate AG
Smith & Nephew PLC
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Perkinelmer Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Starkey Hearing Technologies
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global nanotechnology-based medical devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
Insight by Product
Active Implantable Devices
Bone Substitute Materials
Dental Restorative Materials.
Medical Textiles
Wound Dressings
Biochips
Lab-On-Chip
DNA Microarrays
Implantable Materials
Hearing Aid Devices
Retinal Implants
Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices
Others
Insight by Application
Therapeutic Applications
Research Applications
Diagnostic Applications
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
