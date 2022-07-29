Embedded Controllers Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

The global embedded controllers market revenue was US$ 4.63 billion in 2020. The global embedded controllers market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 10.92 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

An embedded controller is a microcontroller that performs various functions within a system. User-programmable software and external circuitry connections are available through embedded systems to connect to this electronic device. A programmable logic device can be either simple or complex. Furthermore, embedded controllers are well-suited for many applications, including IT & telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, aerospace & defense, commercial, and more.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

In the coming years, factors including the demand for smart homes and the rise of wearable devices among consumers are forecast to drive the global embedded controllers market growth.

High energy consumption is a major barrier for compact embedded systems, limiting growth in the global embedded controllers market.

With the launch of 5G-based embedded devices and the rising adoption of electric vehicles, the global embedded controllers market is forecast to provide lucrative opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVIS-19

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the embedded controllers market. Limited parts supply disrupts the entire supply chain. The COVID-19 outbreak caused lockdown measures, including the closure of manufacturing plants, warehouses, affecting the global export and shipping of various industries. In addition, the lockdown resulted in lower domestic and export demand for electronics devices, semiconductors, automotive vehicles, and equipment and devices for industrial use, including HMIs, sensors, etc.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the embedded controllers market. In addition, government agencies, companies, third-party administrators, etc., are focusing on creating customer-focused products that will also contribute to the growth in this region. Increased income, enhanced technology, advancements in machinery, and programs for spreading awareness of the need will likely drive the embedded controllers market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to dominate the embedded controllers market. As a result of improved GDP per capita and infrastructure development, rural areas have become more urban. The sudden spike in demand has led to cities falling into unsustainable consumption models. Leading players in the Embedded Controllers market operate in the region. With large projects underway in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia, this region can bypass the competition. The region also has numerous reserves. Increasing exploration activities in China may lead to an increase in demand for tin compounds and catalysts.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global embedded controllers market are:

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V. (Potenza Technology Ltd.)

Divelbiss Corporation

ICP America Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

National Instruments Corporation (NI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global embedded controllers market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

8 Bits

16 Bits

32 Bits

Segmentation based on Type

Simple Programmable Logic Devices

Complex Programmable Logic Devices

Segmentation based on Application

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Other

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

