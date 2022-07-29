Home Energy Management Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030

The global home energy management market revenue was US$ 2.26 billion in 2020. The global home energy management market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 8.70 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
A home energy management system is a hardware and software solution that enables users to monitor and reduce the energy consumption of various electrical devices installed in their homes. It consists of five products that assist in managing and reducing energy consumption. These products include self-monitoring systems, lighting controls, thermostats with programmability, and intelligent HVAC controllers.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The primary factors contributing to the growth of the home energy management market include increased demand for energy-efficient solutions, increased urbanization in developing economies, and an increasing number of connected devices via the Internet of Things.
The high cost of installing energy management systems may slow down the growth of the global home energy management market.
The government’s initiative to build smart homes is forecast to create lucrative opportunities in the global home energy management market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
There have been significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across many sectors, affecting the workforce & travel, supply chain & production, and demand and spending across many sectors. The sudden decline in construction and installation projects has hindered growth in the home energy management market. COVID-19 has caused an abrupt decline in the construction market this year. A gradual recovery is forecast to begin next year. Additionally, the construction market will face many challenges leading to the COVID-19 crisis and stagnation in many countries.
Due to the availability of vaccines across the globe, Europe and North America are better able to control pandemics. As a result, the global home energy management market is likely to recover.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the global home energy management market. The factors contributing to this dominance are technological advancements and the adoption of wireless technologies, such as ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Wi-Fi, for energy management. In addition, the growing demand for HAN (Home Area Network) devices has further solidified their position as the industry leader. The U.S. is the world’s largest market for home energy management. Among the reasons for the U.S.’s dominance is the availability of a large base of energy management solutions and service providers.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the highest growth, primarily due to the increasing desire among consumers to control and manage residential electricity consumption.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global home energy management market are:
Honeywell International, Incorporated
General Electric Company
Panasonic Corporation
Cisco Systems Incorporated
Nest Labs, Incorporated
Vivint Incorporated
Schneider Electric SA
Comcast Cable Communications, LLC (Xfinity)
EcoFactor, Incorporated
Energyhub, Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global home energy management market segmentation focuses on Offering, Product Type, Technology, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offering
Hardware
Services
Software
Segmentation based on Product Type
Advanced Central Controllers
Intelligent HVAC Controllers
Lighting Controls
Programmable Communicating Thermostats
Self-Monitoring Systems and Services
Segmentation based on Technology
Ethernet
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
Z-Wave
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
