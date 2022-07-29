Home Energy Management Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030

The global home energy management market revenue was US$ 2.26 billion in 2020. The global home energy management market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 8.70 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A home energy management system is a hardware and software solution that enables users to monitor and reduce the energy consumption of various electrical devices installed in their homes. It consists of five products that assist in managing and reducing energy consumption. These products include self-monitoring systems, lighting controls, thermostats with programmability, and intelligent HVAC controllers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The primary factors contributing to the growth of the home energy management market include increased demand for energy-efficient solutions, increased urbanization in developing economies, and an increasing number of connected devices via the Internet of Things.

The high cost of installing energy management systems may slow down the growth of the global home energy management market.

The government’s initiative to build smart homes is forecast to create lucrative opportunities in the global home energy management market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

There have been significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across many sectors, affecting the workforce & travel, supply chain & production, and demand and spending across many sectors. The sudden decline in construction and installation projects has hindered growth in the home energy management market. COVID-19 has caused an abrupt decline in the construction market this year. A gradual recovery is forecast to begin next year. Additionally, the construction market will face many challenges leading to the COVID-19 crisis and stagnation in many countries.

Due to the availability of vaccines across the globe, Europe and North America are better able to control pandemics. As a result, the global home energy management market is likely to recover.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global home energy management market. The factors contributing to this dominance are technological advancements and the adoption of wireless technologies, such as ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Wi-Fi, for energy management. In addition, the growing demand for HAN (Home Area Network) devices has further solidified their position as the industry leader. The U.S. is the world’s largest market for home energy management. Among the reasons for the U.S.’s dominance is the availability of a large base of energy management solutions and service providers.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the highest growth, primarily due to the increasing desire among consumers to control and manage residential electricity consumption.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global home energy management market are:

Honeywell International, Incorporated

General Electric Company

Panasonic Corporation

Cisco Systems Incorporated

Nest Labs, Incorporated

Vivint Incorporated

Schneider Electric SA

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC (Xfinity)

EcoFactor, Incorporated

Energyhub, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global home energy management market segmentation focuses on Offering, Product Type, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Hardware

Services

Software

Segmentation based on Product Type

Advanced Central Controllers

Intelligent HVAC Controllers

Lighting Controls

Programmable Communicating Thermostats

Self-Monitoring Systems and Services

Segmentation based on Technology

Ethernet

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Z-Wave

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

