Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2030 with Top Countries Data

The global connected drug delivery devices market size was US$ 0.2 billion in 2021. The global connected drug delivery devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Connected drug delivery systems are a class of machines that distribute various medications into a patient’s body. These devices are employed to lower patient non-adherence to medication prescriptions and to offer better healthcare options.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing awareness about the negative effects of non-adherence to the medications will primarily drive the demand for connected drug delivery devices during the study period. Apart from that, the upscaling adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, patient connectivity, etc., will contribute to the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market during the study period.

Growing demand for “contactless” services is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the connected drug delivery devices market. After the COVID-19 disease outbreak, the demand for connected drug delivery devices is constantly growing as a precaution to protect against the spread of the virus. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the connected drug delivery devices market during the study period.

The rising prevalence of chronic disease, combined with the growing geriatric population, will benefit the connected drug delivery devices during the study period. Apart from that, growing investments by governments and private organizations in R&D are forecast to accelerate the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market. On the flip side, the high cost of connected drug delivery devices may limit the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The connected drug delivery devices market witnessed a sudden rise in the demand for the devices. Due to the growing terror of the virus spread, the demand for technologies increased to minimize human interaction as much as possible. Moreover, the device can effectively reduce the need for nurses and other helpers. Thus, it drove the demand for connected drug delivery devices.

Regional Analysis

The connected drug delivery devices market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in North America. North America dominated the connected drug delivery devices by holding the largest share and is expected to remain dominant throughout the projected period. Apart from that, rising spending in healthcare and the growing adoption of advanced technology and gadgets is anticipated to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the connected drug delivery devices market during the study period. Additionally, growing cases of the negative impacts of non-compliance is projected to be opportunistic for the connected drug delivery devices industry throughout the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Propeller Health

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• BIOCORP

• Merck KGaA

• Adherium Ltd.

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Aterica

• Phillips Medisize

• FindAir

• Elcam Medical

• Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global connected drug delivery devices market segmentation focuses on Technology, End-User, and regions.

By Technology

• Bluetooth

• NFC

• Others

By End-User Product

• Connected Sensors

• Integrated Connected Devices

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

