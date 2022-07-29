Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market size was US$ 11.1 billion in 2021. The global semiconductor wafer market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Silicon wafer is a raw material used in the preparation of semiconductors. Silicon finds a wide range of applications in the manufacturing of electronic products and is the second most common element globally.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for power devices, MEMS, discrete semiconductors, analog optics, IC, and compound semiconductors is growing. Since semiconductor silicon wafers are widely used in the preparation of this semiconductor, the demand for semiconductor silicon wafers is projected to rise in the coming years.

The rising investments in the new fab projects will prompt the demand for semiconductor silicon wafers during the study period.

Growing advancements in wearable devices will bring untapped growth opportunities to the market. According to a study by Zebra Technologies Corporation, nearly 40-50% of manufacturers worldwide are forecast to adopt wearables by 2022. Moreover, the demand for small-sized gadgets is constantly increasing, which is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the semiconductor silicon wafer market during the study period.

Government initiatives promoting the growth of the electronics industry will drive the growth of the semiconductor silicon wafers during the study period. On the flip side, growing demand for the semiconductor silicon wafer market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market witnessed several uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), silicon wafer market sales could sharply decline due to the imminent uncertainties caused by the pandemic. The sharp drop in the market’s revenue is attributed to China’s disrupted supply chain and production, which is among the world’s production centers for decades.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global semiconductor silicon wafer market, owing to the factors like growing support from Asian governments and rising demand for electronic products. Apart from that, China has established the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, which specifically supports the semiconductor industry’s expansion. As a result, it will drive the semiconductor silicon wafer market forward during the study period.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the presence of various semiconductor companies in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Shin-Etsu Handotai

• Siltronic AG

• SUMCO Corporation

• Globalwafers Co. Ltd

• SK Siltron Co. Ltd

• SOITEC SA

• Okmetic Inc.

• Wafer Works Corporation

• Episil -Precision Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market segmentation focuses on Diameter, Product, Application, and Region.

By Diameter Outlook

• Less than 150 mm

• 200 mm

• 300 mm and above

By Product Outlook

• Logic

• Memory

• Analog

• Other Products

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

o Mobile/Smartphones

o Desktop, Notebook, and Server PCs

• Industrial

• Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Other Applications

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

