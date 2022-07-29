Smart Mirror Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2030

The global smart mirror market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global smart mirror market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A smart mirror is a sophisticated mirror that is equipped with connectivity tools, cameras, displays, sensors, etc. Smart mirrors find applications in retail stores, the automotive sector, healthcare domain, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Retail stores are fast migrating to digital stores, which is forecast to increase growth prospects for the market.

The number of connected gadgets has significantly expanded in recent years, including connected home smart televisions, connected car dashboards, infotainment systems, and equipment in hospital rooms. Moreover, consumers can choose any linked device, including tablets, laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches. The number of active users has dramatically increased as a result. Apart from that, smart mirrors may also find applications across autonomous vehicles, smart homes, etc., which will bring ample growth opportunities for the market.

Improving healthcare infrastructure will also be opportunistic for the smart mirrors market. In addition, government spending on smart city projects is escalating. Thus, it will scale up the demand for smart mirrors during the forecast period.

On the flip side, growing concerns about data breaches may limit the growth of the smart mirror market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The investments in the smart city and smart home projects reduced dramatically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies recorded a sharp decline in the growth graph due to the shutdown of automotive manufacturing units. However, the market is recovering at a fairly fast pace. Apart from that, governments are also spending highly in the healthcare sector to improve infrastructure. Thus, it will contribute to the smart mirror market growth.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest share in the market for smart mirrors. In Asia-Pacific, nations like China, India, and Japan are forecasted to have a significant impact on the smart mirror industry. The retail industry’s shift from physical to digital storefronts, along with ideas like smart clothing, which includes smart shelves, smart mirrors, and smart hangers, creates profitable growth potential for this region’s smart mirror market.

With the use of algorithms employed for tracking, assessing, and meeting client demands, artificial intelligence is significantly transforming the shopping experience. Recognizing the potential scope of technology, retail stores are forecast to soon transform into digital stores, which will drive the growth of the smart mirrors market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• Gentex Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Murakami Corporation

• Japan Display Inc

• Seura

• Dension

• Electric Mirror

• Ficosa(Panasonic)

• Perseus Mirror

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart mirror market segmentation focuses on Component, End-User, and Region.

By Component Outlook

• Hardware

o Sensor

o Display

o Camera

o Audio system

o Connectivity

• Software

• Services

By End-Users Outlook

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Residential

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

