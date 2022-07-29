Taiwanese artist's spiritual show to enlighten Four Four South Village

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan VJ Cheng Hui-pu (鄭惠璞) tells her life story through a light show that is set to take place in Xinyi District for two months, ending in September.

The three-year-long art project will take place in the former residential area Four Four South Village (四四南村), Taipei, and will change artworks every two months. The U.S.-based video artist Sun Ruey-horng (孫瑞鴻) was the first to kick off the event earlier this year.

Sun won the Lucille Lortel Award in the category of outstanding projection design in 2020. His works focus on perceptions, memories, and the experiences of daily life, according to the Cultural Ministry.

Sun's five surreal works look at the history of the area and apply augmented reality and projections. With Blaire Ko's (柯智豪) music, the duo aim to bring new life to the historic housing area.

Beginning in July, Cheng Hui-pu’s (鄭惠璞) mantra-inspired work is displayed at the venue. Pu, as a VJ, cooperated with major pop stars such as Tracy Su (蘇慧倫), Sodagreen (蘇打綠), and Chan Wen-ting (詹雯婷), aka FAYE.

Pu’s spiritual work comes from an epiphany in life, which she says she started to enjoy after failing so many times. She collaborated with animator Huang Pin-chieh (黃品婕) to project the Diamond Sutra, the Bible, and emojis on the wall.

The accompanying electronic music is produced by Hsieh Ching-han (謝青翰) and Hsu Sheng-hsi (徐聖羲). The show will take place at 7 p.m, 7:30 p.m, 8 p.m, and 8:30 p.m, every day. For more information, visit the website.



Cheng Hui-pu’s work. (Taipei City Government photo)



(Taipei City Government photo)