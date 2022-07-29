Giant video screen falls on boyband during Hong Kong concert

A video screen has fallen and crushed members of boyband Mirror during a concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum arena on Thursday.

The falling screen appeared to hit one dancer directly on the head and crush his body, before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. Footage showed the other performers rushing to help.

Police said the two dancers were in a serious condition when they were rushed to hospital. Local media later reported that one of the dancers was in a stable condition.

"I am shocked by the incident," Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Friday morning.

"I express sympathy to those who were injured and hope that they would recover soon."

Three audience members were also taken to hospital. Two were in a state of shock while a third felt unwell.

Mirror is a hugely popular Cantopop (Cantonese pop) boyband that was born out of a 2018 reality TV show. The 12-member group has been credited with the resurgence of the Cantopop genre.

Investigations underway

The incident has prompted a government investigation.

In a statement on Thursday night, Hong Kong's culture minister Kevin Yeung said Mirror's remaining performances at the prestigious venue would be suspended until the structure was proven to be safe.

Several injuries had already been reported at the boyband's prior concerts and rehearsals. Earlier this week, an online petition calling for the organizers to ensure the performers' safety garnered more than 13,000 signatures.

MakerVille, the concert organizer which is owned by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li's PCCW Media Group, said it is also investigating.

"We are deeply sorry that the incident caused unease to viewers or others affected," the organizer said in a statement.

