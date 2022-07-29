Rail Asset Management Market 2022: Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook Till 2030 | Accenture (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan),

Global Rail Asset Management Market is valued approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Asset management is a term that has rapidly gained influence in the rail industry. It comprises all systems, procedures and tools to maximize asset availability for a minimum whole-life cost and risk. The rising need for efficient rail operations and increase in government initiatives and public-private partnership model has led the adoption of Rail Asset Management across the forecast period.

For Instance: In India, Indian Railways’ gross revenue stood at Rs. 174,660.52 crore (US$ 24.78 billion) in FY20. Freight earnings in FY20 stood at Rs. 113,487.89 crore (US$ 16.24 billion). Passenger earnings for Indian Railways was at Rs. 50,669.09 crore (US$ 7.25 billion) in FY20. The total passenger revenue between April 2020 and February 2021 stood at Rs. 12,409.49 crore (US$ 1.70 billion) as against Rs. 48,809.40 crore (US$ 6.7 billion) for the corresponding period in the previous year. Also, increased demand for cloud-based solutions and growing need for advanced transportation infrastructure, the adoption & demand for Rail Asset Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, integration complexities with legacy infrastructure and lack of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Rail Asset Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the need for efficient rail operation, Social and trade agreements among the EU countries Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, adoption for rail asset management solutions would create lucrative growth prospects for the Rail Asset Management Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture (Ireland)

Siemens (Germany),

Alstom (France),

Hitachi (Japan),

Wabtec (US),

IBM (US), S

AP (Germany),

Capgemini (France),

Cisco (US),

Huawei (China)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Application:

Rolling Stock

Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

