Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market  2022 Forthcoming Developments, and Forecast till 2030 | Saferide Technologies LtdToyota Motor CorporationTrillium Secure Inc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In this report, market players in this field will receive insights regarding COVID-19’s impact post-COVID-19, which will provide a useful framework for evaluating strategies. The COVID-19 has affected a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains worldwide. As a result, the economy has been experiencing a recession and high inflation rates. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted a number of industries’ international movements. Due to the labor shortage and the lack of logistics movement, the whole sector faced sustained challenges. Lockdowns have caused severe financial losses to end-user industries.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country.



Based on Solution, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware-based Solution

Software-based Solution

Network-based Solution

Service Solution

Based on Product Type, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)

Based on Product Form, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions

Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions

Based on Threat Type, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Direct Physical Attacks

Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities

Wireless Vulnerabilities

Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities

Based on Application, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Authentication and Access Control

Protection from External Attacks

Risk Detection & Incident Response

Based on Automotive Component, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Telematics System

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

On-board Diagnostics (OBD)

Communication System

ADAS & Safety System

Other Component Systems

Based on Vehicle Type, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Based on Vehicle Connectivity, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Non-connected Vehicles



Connected Vehicles

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Communication

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) Communication

Based on Vehicle Autonomy, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Conventional Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Traditional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Geographically, the following listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Application, Automotive Component, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Airbiquity

Aptiv plc

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Technologies

Arxan Technologies, Inc.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Broadcom Inc.

C2A Security Ltd.

Centri Technology Inc

Dellfer, Inc.

ESCRYPT GmbH

Ford Motor Company

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Harman International

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

Mocana Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Saferide Technologies Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trillium Secure Inc.

Upstream Security

Vector Informatik GmbH

Volkswagen AG

