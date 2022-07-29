Micro Motor Market Size, Industry Outlook And Forecast For 2031 – Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation

Global Micro Motor Market is valued approximately at USD 37,973.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Micro motor is lighter and compact in size and Micro motor is basically designed for low power consumption and minimizes electromagnetic interference. It has features such as quick operation, superior performance, and broader power option. The benefit associated with micro motor and rise in awareness about electric and green vehicles among customers has led the adoption of Micro Motor across the forecast period.
For Instance: as per the IBEF in 2021, 3,29,190 electric vehicles were sold in India, representing a 168 per cent increase over last year’s sales of 1,22,607 units, with a combined market share of 90%, 2-Wheelers and low-speed L3 Category 3-Wheelers are the most popular electric vehicles. As per the European environment agency there has been a steady increase in the number of new electric car registrations annually, from 700 units in 2010 to about 550,000 units in 2019 (3.5% of new registrations). In 2020, electric car registrations surged, accounting for 11% of newly registered passenger cars. Al so, with the standardization and regulatory norms in emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Micro Motor is likely to push the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Micro Motor Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in demand for DC motors in HVAC, agriculture, and other applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 due to rise in trend of industrial automation and growing popularity of miniature electronic devices fuel would create lucrative growth prospects for the Micro Motor Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Siemens AG
- Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd
- Nidec Corporation
- Buhler Motor GmbH
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Maxon Motor AG
- Arc Systems Inc
- ABB Group
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Constar Micromotor Co Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Brushed Motor
Brushless Motor
By Application:
Industrial
Automotive & Aerospace
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
