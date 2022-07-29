Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Halma PLC, Calgon Carbon Corporation

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Equipment that employs UV light to kill bacteria, viruses, and other dangerous germs are referred to as ultraviolet disinfection equipment. A tried-and-true and safe technique for getting rid of hazardous living organisms that are typically present in water, food, air, beverages, and wastewater is ultraviolet disinfection. The fact that UV disinfection uses no chemicals and works more quickly than chlorine is a significant advantage. Air and water purification, as well as numerous other applications for disinfection and sterilization, typically use UV disinfection.

Factors Influencing the Market

The contaminants in drinking water spread illnesses like cholera, dysentery, typhoid, polio, and diarrhea. A substantial market for ultraviolet disinfection equipment is anticipated to expand as a result of the increasing frequency of water-borne diseases, particularly in emerging nations. Apart from that, the growing global usage of UV disinfection equipment for water and wastewater treatment is forecast to fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

Compared to chlorine-based disinfectants, UV disinfection equipment is highly quick. Apart from that, it offers several benefits. For instance, UV disinfectants are highly affordable, simple to install, and require very little maintenance. All of these advantages will drive the growth of the ultraviolet disinfection equipment market during the study period. On the flip side, the low cost of conventional disinfectants in comparison to UV disinfection systems may limit their adoption in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the continuously growing terror of the virus, COVID-19 has had a positive effect on the market for ultraviolet disinfection equipment. The pandemic caused notable changes in the lifestyle of people, pushing them to adopt every possible way to protect against the spread of the virus. The pandemic was also an opportunity for the industry players to launch effective products which can kill living microorganisms on surfaces, water, or the air. As a result, the ultraviolet disinfection equipment market witnessed significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising demand for the equipment in the region and increasing population. Further, growing industrialization and stringent environmental norms will drive the demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Xylem

• Trojan Technologies

• Halma PLC

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Advanced UV, Inc.

• American Ultraviolet

• Atlantium Technologies LTD.

• Dr. Honle AG

• Lumalier Corporation

• Xenex

• ENAQUA

• Severn Trent Plc

• Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Component

• UV Lamp

• Controller Unit

• Quartz Sleeve

• Reactor Chamber

• Others

By Application

• Water Treatment

• Wastewater Treatment

• Air Treatment

• Food & Beverage Disinfection

• Surface Disinfection

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Municipal

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

