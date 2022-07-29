Inflatable Tents Global Market 2022 : Depth Analysis By Leading Key Players | Losberger GmbH, Sports Direct International (Gelert), Coleman Company, Inc.

Global Inflatable Tents Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Inflatable tents (or air tents as they’re otherwise known) are just like any other tents, except for one significant difference. Instead of having traditional poles made from metal, plastic or fibreglass, the tent uses inflatable beams, pumped up to provide the structure. The growing tourism industry and governments initiatives to promote camping activities have led to the adoption of Inflatable Tents across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to WTTC, India ranked 10th among 185 countries in terms of travel & tourism’s total contribution to GDP in 2019. During 2019, contribution of travel & tourism to GDP was 6.8% of the total economy, Rs. 13,68,100 crore (US$ 194.30 billion). Also, with the interest in experiencing new adventures, the adoption & demand for Inflatable Tents is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high-priced raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Inflatable Tents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased military spending, rise in camping and trekking activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as expanding youth population, healthy economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inflatable Tents market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SunnCamp Limited

Oase Outdoors ApS (Outwell)

AMG Group Ltd

Zempire Camping Equipment

Heimplanet

Losberger GmbH

Coleman Company, Inc.

Exxel Outdoors, LLC (Kelty)

Sports Direct International (Gelert)

Skandika GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

PVC

Poly-cotton

Nylon

By End-use:

Military

Commercial

Personal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

