Inflatable Tents Global Market 2022 : Depth Analysis By Leading Key Players | Losberger GmbH, Sports Direct International (Gelert), Coleman Company, Inc.

Global Inflatable Tents Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Inflatable tents (or air tents as they’re otherwise known) are just like any other tents, except for one significant difference. Instead of having traditional poles made from metal, plastic or fibreglass, the tent uses inflatable beams, pumped up to provide the structure. The growing tourism industry and governments initiatives to promote camping activities have led to the adoption of Inflatable Tents across the forecast period.
For Instance: According to WTTC, India ranked 10th among 185 countries in terms of travel & tourism’s total contribution to GDP in 2019. During 2019, contribution of travel & tourism to GDP was 6.8% of the total economy, Rs. 13,68,100 crore (US$ 194.30 billion). Also, with the interest in experiencing new adventures, the adoption & demand for Inflatable Tents is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high-priced raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Inflatable Tents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased military spending, rise in camping and trekking activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as expanding youth population, healthy economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inflatable Tents market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- SunnCamp Limited
- Oase Outdoors ApS (Outwell)
- AMG Group Ltd
- Zempire Camping Equipment
- Heimplanet
- Losberger GmbH
- Coleman Company, Inc.
- Exxel Outdoors, LLC (Kelty)
- Sports Direct International (Gelert)
- Skandika GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
PVC
Poly-cotton
Nylon
By End-use:
Military
Commercial
Personal
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
