Gemstone Market Analysis By Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2022-2030

Global Gemstone Market is valued at approximately USD 29.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Gemstone is a one-cut piece of mineral, that can be visualized as a precious or semi-precious stone often used in jewellery and ornaments, and also have some religious beliefs. Increase in disposable income, increase in demand for ornaments and jewellery in various ceremonies and increase in demand for colored gemstones, has driven the adoption of Gemstone across the projected period.

For Instance: As per the reports of the Natural Resource Governance Institute, Colored gemstones have grown in popularity in recent years. Also, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like Rapid Prototyping (RP) and Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) during manufacturing is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Gemstone market. However, impact of increased labor cost on jewellery prices as well as inflation can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Gemstone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Consumer’s interest and frequent purchases are driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to increase disposable income and increase in demand for jewellery at weddings and other ceremonies.

Major market players included in this report are:

Gem Diamonds Limited

Swarovski Group

Bric Jewels Co. Ltd.

Jindal Gems Jaipur

Blue Nile

Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

Tiffany & Co.

Titan Gems

Zales CorporationKalyan Jewelers

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Natural

Synthetic

By Type:

Precious

Semi-precious

By Product:

Diamond

Jade

Sapphire

Ruby

Emerald

Others

By Application:

Astrology

Jewellery and Ornaments

Luxury Arts

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

