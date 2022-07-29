Aesthetic Devices Market 2022: Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook Till 2030 | Allergan plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Johnson & Johnson

The global aesthetic devices market size was US$ 14, 911.9 million in 2021. The global aesthetic devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 40,711.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aesthetic (cosmetic) devices, such as lasers, are used to improve facial and body aesthetics. These devices find applications in a variety of surgical procedures, such as dental procedures, refractive eye surgery to reshape the cornea, general surgery, and cosmetic surgery.



Factors Influencing the Market

Rapidly growing awareness about cosmetic surgeries will primarily drive the growth of the aesthetic devices market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the growing demand for technologically advanced products and evolving healthcare sector are forecast to boost the growth of the aesthetic devices market during the study period. The market may witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years due to the growing public knowledge of cosmetic treatments, the rising trend of less invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, etc.

Apart from that, factors such as growing concerns about appearances and aging are projected to benefit the aesthetic devices market in the coming years. Governments are also investing highly in the medical sector to boost advancements, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market. On the flip side, the possible side effects and complications of aesthetic surgeries may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has a detrimental effect on the aesthetic devices market because of lower product demand, constrained operations, and temporary closures of beauty facilities. It is attributed to the government-imposed lockdowns and the terror of the virus spread, which restricted people from visiting hospitals and clinics for more than a year. Thus, the aesthetic devices market has shrunk as a result of the decline in the demand for cosmetic surgery.

Regional Analysis

Due to greater technology breakthroughs, growing medial aesthetics usage, and the creation of innovative products by key companies, North America has led the market in recent years, holding the greatest share and is expected to maintain the dominating place throughout the forecast period. The demand for aesthetic procedures to enhance beauty is constantly growing. Moreover, the advanced outlook for the medical aesthetics industry indicates that this tendency will persist. As a result, it will drive the growth of the aesthetic devices market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific aesthetic devices market will also grow, notable at a high growth rate due to the large population of the region.



Competitors in the Market

• Allergan plc

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Lumenis Ltd

• Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

• Hologic, Inc.

• Sientra Inc

• Syneron Medical Ltd

• Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global aesthetic devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Product

• Devices

• Aesthetic Implants

By Application

• Surgical

• Non-Surgical

By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Medical Spas and Beauty Centers

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1271

