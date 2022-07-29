Growlers Market Is Analysis Highest Growth Returns and Revenue Expansions till 2028 | Top Players: Orange Vessel Co., Drink Tanks Corporation

Global Growlers Market is valued approximately USD 541 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Growlers is a glass keg that holds 32 or 64 ounces of beer and acts similarly to a small keg in which breweries are usually filled. The rising growth of the beverage industry and rise in demand for fresh beer has led the adoption of Growlers across the forecast period.

Rise in demand for fresh beer is due to increasing consumption by the youth. For instance: As per the Ney York times, the alcoholic beverage industry grew by more than $76,097 million between 2006 and 2019 and the sales generated $176,723 million in 2006 to $252,820 million in 2019. Also, with the Rise in household consumption of alcoholic drinks and emergence of growlers as sustainable solution has led the adoption & demand for Growler is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, restriction by the states and durability issues with the Growlers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Growlers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in consumption of alcoholic products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rise in per capita consumption of alcoholic beverages, rising disposable income and growing in house party trend would create lucrative growth prospects for the Growlers Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zenan Glass

Ardagh Group S.A.

Alpha Packaging

William Croxsons & Sons Limited

GrowlerWerks, Inc.

Global Glass Solutions

Orange Vessel Co.

Berlin Packaging LLC

Boelter Companies, Inc

Drink Tanks Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic Growlers

Glass Growlers

Metal Growlers

Ceramic Growlers

By Application:

Non-alcoholic

Alcoholic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

