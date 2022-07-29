Parcel Delivery Share, Industry Size, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 | Amazon Logistics, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL

Global Parcel Delivery Market is valued at approximately USD 540 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Parcel can be defined as goods or objects wrapped in paper, or sealed in an envelope, or a box and the process of delivering a parcel to a particular destination via road, rail or air is known as parcel delivery. The increase in penetration of the internet and expansion of the e-commerce industry has led to the adoption of Parcel Delivery across the forecast period.
For Instance: as per Statista, with over 560 million internet users, India is the second-largest online market in the world, ranked only behind China. It was estimated that by 2023, there would be over 650 million internet users in the country. Despite the large base of internet users, the internet penetration rate in the country stood at around 50 percent in 2020. This meant that around half of the 1.37 billion Indians had access to the internet that year. Also, with the rise in globalization, the adoption & demand for Global Parcel Delivery is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rise in transportation costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Parcel Delivery market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share as this region is home to major industries and automobile manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increase in demand for parcel delivery, as these countries have high export and import of goods, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Parcel Delivery market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Amazon Logistics
- UPS
- FedEx
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Yamato
- SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)
- Japan Post Group
- United States Postal Service (USPS)
- Royal Mail Group
- La Poste Group (GeoPost)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vehicle type:
LCV
HCV
By End-Use:
Retail
Petroleum
Defense
Chemical
Construction
Logistics & Shipping
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
