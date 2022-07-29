Floriculture To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2021-2031 | Multiflora Ltd., Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG.

Global Floriculture Market is valued approximately at USD 42.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Floriculture is the cultivation of beautiful and blooming plants in the floriculture nursery for a variety of purposes, including as a raw resource in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, as well as for personal use. The rise in the usage of smartphones and the internet and rise in the population has led the adoption of Floriculture across the forecast period. Rise in usage of smartphones leads to increasing sales through online mode with easy availability of internet.

For Instance: As per a report by App Annie, India stood third (4.6 hours a day) on the list of average time spent by an average user on smartphones, with Indonesia (5.2 hours a day) and Brazil (4.8 hours a day) taking the top two spots worldwide. In India As per APEDA The country has exported 15,695.31 MT of floriculture products to the world for the worth of Rs. 575.98 Crores/77.84 USD Millions in 2020-21. Also, with the use of biotechnology and advancements in plant biotechnology the adoption & demand for Floriculture is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in productivity, logistics coordination between supplier and receiver impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Floriculture Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the highest land area covered with flowers, ornamental plants, and nursery plants and rising demand for potted or flowering plantsand increasing adoption of gardening activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population in this region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Floriculture Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Multiflora Ltd.

Dummen Orange

The Kariki Group

Syngenta Flowers Inc.

Oserian Development Company Limited

Karuturi Global Limited

Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG.

Marginpar BV

Ruparelia Group

Karen Roses

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bedding Plants

Cut Flowers

Cut Foliage

Pot Plants

Others

By Application:

Industrial

Decoration

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

